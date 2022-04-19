GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: Biden Doing the Opposite of Shutting Down the Virus, Not the Country

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) reacted to a federal judge striking down the federal transit mask mandate by stating that the Biden administration could have gotten itself a win on the issue, but they’ve been behind science and public opinion and stated that even though “they campaigned on shutting down the virus, not shutting down the country…they want to keep the country shut down.”

Miller-Meeks reacted to passengers celebrating the mask mandate being lifted by stating, “Well, I would have the same reaction, and many of us were a little despondent when they were going to continue the mask mandate on airlines despite — already having continued it when it was ended in cities and when it was found unconstitutional.”

She added, “So, you know, I think the Biden administration has been behind the curve on the science and they’ve been behind the curve on where the public is on this issue. This could have been a win for the administration. They were — when they came into office, they campaigned on shutting down the virus, not shutting down the country. But they want to keep the country shut down.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett