Dem Rep. Dingell: ‘One Judge Should Not Be Able to Overturn CDC Guidelines’

On Thursday, Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) reacted to a federal judge striking down the public transportation mask mandate, a ruling the Department of Justice plans to appeal.

Dingell argued in an interview with Fox Business Network’s “Mornings with Maria” that “one judge should not be able to overturn CDC guidelines.” She questioned where the line was drawn for a country to protect “the common good.”

“Look, I think that this is complicated,” Dingell stated. “I’ve actually written several things about this week because I didn’t know if it was smart that one judge, who quite frankly had not even been qualified by the ABA because of the lack of experience, should be able to turn public health protocol upside down. And I think we’ve got a problem in this country that people don’t have trust in our public health system, but there are situations where … what is the common good? What do we need to do to protect communities?”

“And I do believe that one judge should not be able to overturn CDC guidelines. I think we’ve made it even more confusing this week in the way this has been handled. I choose to wear my mask, and yet I am suddenly feeling peer pressured,” she added. “And I haven’t had COVID because I’m smart, and I’ve practiced what the doctors have taught. And how do we not totally undermine public health?”

