Dem Rep. O’Halleran: Biden Doesn’t Have a Plan to Handle Ending Title 42

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) stated that President Joe Biden doesn’t have a plan to handle the situation after Title 42 is revoked and until he sees a plan, “I will continue to disagree with the president.”

O’Halleran said, “Well, first of all, I disagree with the president on his — how his stance is right now without a plan. The president has to have a plan. We don’t want chaos at the border. We’re — people are being treated inhumanely on one side. We don’t want that to occur again on the other side. And our cities and towns on the border area, especially here in Arizona, it’s critical that they have the resources necessary, the nonprofits that we’re going to rely on to handle that. We have to have the court system that’s going to be able to address refugee issues and address these issues in a humane way. And right now, I have seen none of that, and until I do, I will continue to disagree with the president.”

He added, “We have to have communication from the administration in order to know what their ideas and concepts are. Not only do we need to know it, the American people need to know it. The people that are going to be immediately affected in Arizona and other border states, the people that are going to be affected as people filter into the country — into other areas of the country…I’ve listened time and time again to different groups out there that are a critical part of this process, and they don’t know what’s going to be happening in a short period of time. And so, we have to address that. And right now, that is just not getting addressed.”

