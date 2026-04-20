Tuberville: IRGC Can’t Stay in Control of Iran, It’s ‘Devastating’ if They Do

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Rob Schmitt Tonight,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) said that if the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) is allowed to “continue” their control of Iran, “it’s going to be devastating.” And “we have got to take out the Iranian Guard, because they’re the ones that they don’t care whether they live or die, they want to make sure that they can maintain control. Hopefully, the Iranian people take over.”

Tuberville said, “I’m hoping and praying that, in the next 48 hours, with Vice President Vance going to Pakistan, hopefully, they show up and we can get something done. But if we continue to let the Iranian Guard control this country, it’s going to be devastating.”

Later, he added, “At the end of the day, we cannot allow them to make just one dirty bomb. … And so, President Trump’s doing the right thing. He’s made the right decisions. Let’s get this over with. But, again, we have got to take out the Iranian Guard, because they’re the ones that they don’t care whether they live or die, they want to make sure that they can maintain control. Hopefully, the Iranian people take over.”

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