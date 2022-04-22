CNN’s Toobin: MTG Will Not Be Barred from Congress — Voters Decide, Not Judges

CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin said Friday on “Anderson Cooper 360” that the lawsuit against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) attempting to disqualify her from running for reelection over her comments and tweets surrounding the riot at the Capitol on January 6, 2021 would not be successful.

Cooper said, “Do you think the case brought against Greene would be successful?”

Toobin said, “No, I don’t. I think this is an embarrassment for Congresswoman Greene, but I think it’s extremely remote she’ll be barred from Congress. This is a deeply obscure provision of the Constitution designed to keep Confederate veterans out of office. I don’t think there is basically any way she will be found to have violated this provision of the Constitution and kept out of office.”

He added, “There are two principles that argue against throwing out Congresswoman Greene. The first is Freedom of Speech, the First Amendment. You know, the First Amendment allows people to be reckless and irresponsible. That’s part of what’s protected. And the second is democracy. You know, if she’s a terrible congresswoman, her constituents have the right to throw her out every two years. And that principle is a very important one that we have voters decide who’s in Congress, not judges and bureaucrats.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN