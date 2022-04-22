Donny Deutsch: DeSantis ‘Is a Scary Dude’; GOP Becoming ‘the Anti-Freedom Party’

MSNBC contributor Donny Deutsch said Friday on “Morning Joe” that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) was “a scary dude.”

Deutsch said, “Disney on the one hand was late coming out, going against ‘Don’t Say Gay,’ and that hurt the constituency. Then the head of content came out and said going forward we’re putting 50% of characters will be LGBTQ or minorities, and pissed off the right on that one. It’s a difficult position. This DeSantis character is a scary dude. The Republican Party is becoming the anti-freedom party, the anti-American party, whether it’s a woman’s right to choose, gay rights, voting rights, we’re in scary territory.”

He continued, “I believe DeSantis will be the next candidate. He won’t wait his turn; a candidate has a certain window when things are going their direction and he is amassing power. When you have basically, right now, a punishment against a corporation because a corporation just spoke their mind about what many people are very, very against in terms of the ‘Don’t say gay’ bill, we’re in scary territory, and nobody is using the word ‘scary’ with this guy DeSantis.”

“I think he is scarier than Trump because he’s smarter than Trump and doesn’t give the other side the easy out of ‘this guy is a whackadoo and this guy is crazy’ because he comes across in a much more well-heeled suit,” Deutsch added. “He’s a very scary politician.”

