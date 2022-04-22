GOP Rep. Gonzales: Border Situation ‘Very Similar to War’ – Everyone ‘Sucked Up’ by ‘Chaos’

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) stated that “The situation on the border is very similar to war.” And “everybody is sucked up” by the “chaos” on the border.

Gonzales said, “I mean, it is just nonstop on the border. What I look at is, I am ready, willing, and able to work with anybody who wants to solve this crisis. It’s certainly not the administration, but what you’re seeing in the House, you’re seeing more and more Democrats being willing to roll up their sleeves and come together.”

He added, “I served 20 years in the military and I served five years in Iraq and Afghanistan. The situation on the border is very similar to war. And whether it’s the National Guard, whether it’s the sheriffs, local law enforcement, Border Patrol agents, everybody is sucked up into this chaos. This guardsman’s a hero. I mean, he or she removed their armor before jumping in the water to save a life. I mean, that is powerful. That’s the part that this administration isn’t seeing. I don’t understand how they can turn a blind eye to what is happening on the border. Migrants are dying at record numbers.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett