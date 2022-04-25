Raskin: Trump ‘Tried Multiple Different Efforts to Overthrow’ Biden’s 2020 Win

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-ML) claimed Monday on MSNBC’s “All In” that former President Donald Trump attempted “multiple different efforts to overthrow Biden’s majority in the Electoral College” after the 2020 presidential election.

Raskin said, “Trump had tried multiple different efforts to overthrow Biden’s majority in the Electoral College. They are trying to intimidate and browbeat election officials, like the Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in Georgia. That was caught on tape. Everybody heard Trump saying, just find me 11,781 votes. That’s all I want. That didn’t work. There was the plan to try to get the military to seize election machinery and to rerun the election. They ran that through the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of Justice, which is what led to his aborted effort to install a new attorney general.”

He added, “There were all of these different efforts going on. Then it finally came down to everything focused on Mike Pence. That was the Hail Mary play, or what they were calling, the Green Bay Sweep. They would throw everything at Mike Pence. They were going to try to pressure him and coerce him into rejecting electoral college votes in a way that would set the stage for a failure of a majority in the electoral college. Then, kicking the whole thing into the House of Representatives, under the 12th Amendment, for a so-called contingent election. So, that was the whole thing.”

