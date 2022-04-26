Ruffalo: Fear, Disgust over War, Gas Prices ‘Gift’ for Biden on Climate

Climate activist and actor Mark Ruffalo said Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Katy Tur Reports” that Americans’ “fear” and “disgust” over the war in Ukraine and high gas prices were a “gift” for President Joe Biden to advance climate change legislation.

Ruffalo said, “There’s dark money. That’s an issue. When you look at how quickly we are actually moving on this transition, when you look at how much jobs it’s created, when you look at how many people are actually finding relief in energy bills from these technologies, it doesn’t matter what the Koch brothers say or do. At the end of the day, we are going to win, and we are going to transition over.”

He added, “It’s just, are we going do it in a graceful way or kicking and screaming? But at the end of the day, this stuff is moving forward. As much as they fight, it’s costing them millions of dollars for our every $100. At the end of the day, we’re going to win. We’re winning. That’s how we fight, by proving it on the ground, by giving people jobs, by bringing their energy costs down, by creating more national security. This is a moment for President Biden to take our momentum, people’s fear, their disgust at the war, their disgust with energy prices and use that to solidify a message to the American people that now is the time to transition. This is where national security is. This is where jobs are. We will push him to do it. This is a gift to the president as we see it, and we see him accepting it.”

