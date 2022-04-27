Kennedy: I’ve Seen ‘Spending Porn’ on Groups Like ‘Hookers for Jesus,’ ‘Sex Education for Ethiopian Prostitutes’

During a Tuesday appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Jesse Watters Primetime,” Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) highlighted the “spending porn” he had witnessed in Congress.

Kennedy said he had seen the federal government “give $530,000 to a group called Hookers for Jesus” and “spend $2.1 million for sex education for Ethiopian prostitutes.” He likened the massive federal spending to Congress “taking a Great Dane-size whiz down the leg of every taxpayer in America.”

“I have seen the federal government, for example, give $530,000 to a group called Hookers for Jesus. I have seen the federal government spend $2.1 million for sex education for Ethiopian prostitutes. And I can continue with other examples of spending porn,” Kennedy outlined. “And every time that Congress allows this to happen, it is as if Congress is taking a Great Dane-size whiz down the leg of every taxpayer in America.”

“This is a bipartisan problem. This isn’t just Democrats,” he continued. “A couple of years ago, I passed a bill — it was like pulling teeth — to try to reduce the number of checks that the federal government sends to dead people. Checks which get cashed — obviously fraud. It was one of the most difficult things I have ever done. And a lot of the indifference, and in some cases, opposition came from Republicans. At least in the Senate, I can tell you that the vast majority of senators they talk a good game on fiscal responsibility, but it’s like going to heaven. Everybody wants to go to heaven. Nobody is quite ready to make the trip.”

Kennedy warned that the excessive spending was going to continue.

“Right now, we have raging inflation. It’s caused in large part by the excessive spending by the federal government. What we need to do is freeze all spending except for defense. Just no new spending except for defense. But that’s not going to happen,” he added.

