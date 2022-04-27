Waltz: China Seeks Control of U.S. Media Through Compromising People Like They Did with Hunter, and Controlling Platforms

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Ingraham Angle,” Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) stated that China is now pursuing control of American media through things like they did with Hunter Biden “where they seek to compromise and then influence and use influencers or people in powerful positions. But the other piece of it is they seek to control platforms that reach the American people.”

Waltz said, “[T]he Chinese Communist Party seeks to replace the United States as a global leader. But they’re doing it by compromising every aspect of American society. They’ve done it with Wall Street, with Hollywood, with the sports industry, with our politics, with academia. And now they’re going after media and they’re doing it through acquisition, and the thing is, the Treasury Department has the power to stop it. And so, the explanation I’m demanding is either — is: One, are you investigating it under the Committee for Foreign Investment in the U.S. to protect our critical infrastructure, like telecommunications and media? Or Secretary Yellen of the Treasury Department, are you not investigating it, and why?”

He added that “they have…what’s called elite capture. We’ve seen that in spades with Hunter Biden, the son of the vice president, where they seek to compromise and then influence and use influencers or people in powerful positions. But the other piece of it is they seek to control platforms that reach the American people.”

Waltz further stated, “[I]n President Xi’s own words, he seeks, again, to replace the American dream with the China dream and supplant the United States. And they’re going to do it through propaganda and they’re going to do it through using our greed against us.”

