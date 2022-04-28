Cotton: Biden WH Thinks ‘Borders Should Never Be Enforced’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) weighed in on the Department of Homeland Security’s recently unveiled immigration plan ahead of the end of Title 42.

Cotton called President Joe Biden’s approach to the border “deeply ideological.” He added members of the administration “think that borders should never be enforced.”

“It goes to show how deeply ideological Joe Biden’s approach to the border is,” Cotton advised. “We should be protecting our border. The only people crossing our border should be those who have a legal right to cross the border. Illegal aliens have no reason to be in this country. They should be turned back. If they have an asylum claim, they should have to wait in Mexico for that asylum claim. That would be effectively managing our border.”

“Alejandro Mayorkas and Joe Biden think an effective way to manage the border is to expedite the entry of illegal aliens,” he continued. “They’re patting themselves on the back for surging resources to include, apparently, doctors and nurses from our veterans’ affairs hospitals and clinics to the border to get more illegal aliens into the country faster. It is a deeply ideological approach from people who don’t respect borders. They think that borders should never be enforced.”

