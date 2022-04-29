GOP Rep. Fallon: Mayorkas Is Trying to Blame a Congress Run By His Own Party for Border

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Pat Fallon (R-TX) reacted to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas attempting to push the blame for immigration problems onto Congress during his testimony before Congress earlier in the week by pointing out that Democrats currently control both chambers and that Democrats want to, they can pass things to strengthen border security and will get Republican support to do so.

Fallon also criticized Congressional Democrats who have spoken out on border security issues, but have failed to support discharge petitions to get border security legislation to the floor.

Fallon stated, “Mayorkas also blamed — in his testimony yesterday, he blamed Congress. Well, who runs Congress right now? The Democratic Party controls both chambers. They can — we can — if they bring that [Title 42 renewal] to the floor, every Republican’s going to vote for it. And, apparently, maybe at least 50 Democrats. … But they just talk, at least 50 of them, and they don’t do.”

Earlier, Fallon pointed out that Democrats who want to “can sign discharge petitions in the House, where we can immediately get a bill to the floor.” And that you have to question whether Congressional Democrats have flipped on the border due to the election.

