GOP Sen. Sullivan: Biden’s Limiting Drilling in National Petroleum Reserve While Putin Weaponizes Energy, Prices Are High

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Cavuto: Coast to Coast,” Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-AK) criticized the Biden administration for “continuing to undermine the production of American energy” with moves like the administration limiting oil drilling in the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska.

Sullivan stated that Putin cutting off gas supplies to some European countries is “not surprising. Putin has been using energy as a weapon for decades, and so what he’s doing right now is in line with what he’s done in the past.”

He continued, “And we’re in this new era of authoritarian aggression with the dictators in Moscow, Putin and Beijing, Xi Jinping. But one of our great strategic advantages that we have as a country is our natural resources…our energy reserves and supplies. And we can help our allies, we should be helping them. And, unfortunately, right now, the Biden administration, in terms of energy, is continuing to undermine the production of American energy. And I’ll tell you that it’s hurting American families with high energy prices. But I’ll tell you, it’s also empowering Putin. It makes no sense to be shutting down American energy like they just did over the weekend when they announced the closure of more than half of the National Petroleum Reserve of Alaska. They just announced that Monday, if you can believe it. Vladimir Putin was smiling when the Biden administration made that announcement on Monday.”

