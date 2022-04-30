Gottheimer: ‘Can’t Afford’ to Forgive All Student Debt

On Saturday’s “Fox News Live,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) argued that “we can’t afford a proposal that would forgive everyone’s college debt,” and that “given the state of the economy, it’s just not a possibility.” He also argued that the focus should be on making college more affordable and allowing people to renegotiate interest rates on student loan debt the same way they can for their homes and Congress should focus on making things more affordable through other avenues like tax cuts.

Gottheimer stated, [relevant remarks begin around 3:10] “[W]e need to focus on college affordability and including making sure that when people can renegotiate their interest rates for their homes, they should be able to do so for their student debt as well. And the bottom line is, we need to make college more affordable. Obviously, we can’t afford a proposal that would forgive everyone’s college debt, just given the state of the economy, it’s just not a possibility. What is possible though, and you talk about affordability, is we should be focused on every area where we can make life more affordable for folks, including lower taxes. I’m very focused on restoring SALT, the State and Local Tax deduction.”

