Kinzinger: ‘New Information Will Come to Light’ at January 6 Hearing

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that the hearings of the House Select Committee investigating the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 would show “new information.”

Anchor Margaret Brennan asked, “The chairman for the committee investigating the January 6th attack on the US Capitol announced a series of public hearings will be held in June with the very first one scheduled for the 9th. Congressman Adam Kinzinger of Illinois is a member of that committee, and he joins us this morning. Good morning to you. Congressman, do you expect this to be more of building a public narrative, or will new information come to light in these hearings?”

Kinzinger said, “Well, I think certainly new information will come to light. I think it’s important. You know, we’ve been talking about January 6th now for a year and a half. It’s important for us to lay the whole story out in front of the American people from both what led to January 6th, the lies after the election, the fundraising, the 187 minutes the president basically sat in the Oval Office and- and everything since, including the response by DOD. And it’s important for us to be able to put that in front of the American people because, ultimately, they have to be the judge. You know, the Department of Justice will make decisions based on information, but the American people are going to be the ones that have to take the work we’ve done and decide what they want to do with it or what they want to believe after that.”

