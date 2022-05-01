Ron Johnson Blasts DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board — ‘This Is Orwellian’

During an appearance on this week’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) railed against the Department of Homeland Security’s so-called “Disinformation Governance Board” that was created to fight “misinformation.”

Johnson described the board as “Orwellian” and as a “Ministry of Truth.” He pointed out that the person put in charge of the board, Nina Jankowicz, brushed off the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation and pushed the hoax that the Trump administration was colluding with Russia.

“[T]he First Amendment to our Constitution states that Congress shall pass no law abridging the freedom of speech. So, we have passed no such law. The president’s job is to faithfully execute the law. So he has no authority to do this. This is Orwellian. This is a Ministry of Truth,” Johnson asserted. “And the person they have appointed is a Democrat propagandist. She pushed the Russian collusion with the Trump campaign hoax. She pushed the hoax that the laptop was some form of Russian information campaign.”

He continued, “Those are probably two of the most egregious, and I would say effective, piece of disinformation. They had more impact on our body politic, on our elections than anything else I could think of, and certainly had a greater impact than anything Russia ever could have dreamed of. And she was leading the charge on that disinformation. You can’t make this up. This is the exact person that this administration now has appointed to have this unconstitutional Disinformation Governance Board. This is outlandish. It should not be funded. It should never be established.”

