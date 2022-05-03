Hirono: ‘Astounding’ GOP ‘More Stunned by the Leak’ than Court Taking Away Rights

On Tuesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said that “the fact that the Republicans are more stunned by the leak than by this court preparing to take away a constitutional right of 50 years standing is astounding to me. But, sadly, not surprising.”

After playing a clip of Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) criticizing the ruling in the draft opinion and the leak of the opinion, host Andrea Mitchell asked, “And Sen. Collins said that this decision — this draft is ‘inconsistent‘ with what those judges said before they were confirmed, with her vote, of course. Do you think that maybe even if Sinema objects to changing the filibuster rule, you might have these two Republican women who now say that they were misled, who might be part of a coalition with Democrats?”

Hirono responded, “Andrea, that’s why we should get rid of the filibuster, so that we at least have a shot at passing the protection, women’s right to an abortion act that the House passed. That would be a start. However, I think we all knew this was coming. And by the way, the fact that the Republicans are more stunned by the leak than by this court preparing to take away a constitutional right of 50 years standing is astounding to me. But, sadly, not surprising.”

