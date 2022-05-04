Claire McCaskill: Democrats Need to Make Midterms ‘a Battle Over Abortion’

Former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that she believed Democrats had to make the 2022 midterm election “a battle over abortion.”

Discussing the Supreme Court potentially overturning Roe v Wade, guest-host Peter Alexander said, “Senator, let’s focus on the raw politics of this if we can. Democrats, as you know well, do not have the votes right now to try to overturn the filibuster. Isn’t trying to eliminate the filibuster a fool’s errand.”

McCaskill said, “This happened because people voted for people who wanted to do this. There are many people in America who have no idea who their state representative is. Have no idea how extreme they might be. This is a moment in time where every American needs to really check the rhetoric and the record and make sure the people that are representing them are people that they are comfortable with.”

She added, “Abortion is always tough. The vast majority of Americans support it in some circumstances, rape and incest, for example. On the other hand, there’s a majority of Americans that don’t support late-term abortion. What we have got to do as Democrats is make sure people understand that the majority of the country does not want Roe to fall. We can stop it. We can codify it or let them codify an outlawing of abortion countrywide. That’s why this Senate election becomes a battle over abortion.”

