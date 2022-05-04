Speier: Alito’s Draft Opinion Overturning Abortion ‘Diabolical’ — ‘Wants to Take Us Back in Time’

Representative Jackie Speier (D-CA) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports” that Associate Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion overturning the right to abortion access was “diabolical.”

Guest host Peter Alexander said, “Senator Schumer started this process, as you know, on the bill to codify Roe. It’s expected to fail next week without the votes. Is there anything more that can be done right now at the federal level to better protect abortion rights?”

Speier said, “The only thing that could be done is for the two senators who were told by both Neil Gorsuch and Kavanaugh that they were going to respect the precedent of Roe v. Wade. their votes were contingent on.”

Alexander interjected, “Murkowski and Collins, sorry to interrupt you.”

Speier continued, “Right. They could be the votes we need to narrowly eliminate the filibuster for purposes of making sure that Roe is the law of the land by codifying it, by making it the law. I don’t think we should spend a lot of time on that. I know how the Senate operates. I know how Congress operates. We can’t even tie our shoes. So the real battle is across this country. Women are going to lose autonomy. I don’t think it has quite sunk in. This particular draft opinion is diabolical. When you read it and recognize the words justice Alito uses, he wants to take us back in time.”

She added, “We have to remember that 59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers. This is important for all of us to recognize that it is really taking control of women’s bodies by giving the government the control over our bodies.”

Follow Pam Key On Twitter @pamkeyNEN