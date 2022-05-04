Watch: Geraldo Rivera Calls Greg Gutfeld an ‘Insulting Punk’ During Abortion Debate

Geraldo Rivera got into a heated debate with his co-host Greg Gutfeld Wednesday on FNC’s “The Five” while discussing abortion.

Rivera said, “Shame on Gorsuch, shame on Coney Barrett, shame on Kavanaugh. They knew when they were swearing to those senators and the conversations in the senate offices that they were going to vote to reverse or overturn Roe v. Wade. They knew it, and they lied about it.”

Gutfeld said, “You ask somebody why they’re pro-life, they will say because abortion takes a life, and we believe life is sacred. You could disagree with that, but you can’t disagree with the simplicity of it. The problem with the pro-choicers is they don’t have the balls to state their case plainly. Just say I prefer freedom over fetuses.”

Rivera interrupted, “My body, my choice. How much simpler could you get?”

Gutfeld said, “Let me finish. You already did your ad hominem.”

Rivera said, “Ad hominem? It was not.”

Gutfeld said, “You insulted a few people there.”

Rivera said, “Oh, that’s baloney. That’s baloney.”

Gutfeld said, “I’ll give you evidence.”

Rivera said, “Cherish the wire hanger stuck up their private parts trying to get–

Gutfeld said, “The unborn child becomes– This is exactly what I expected.

Rivera said, “You are arrogant.”

Gutfeld said, “Go for it, Geraldo. Come on, keep going. You’re making a fool of yourself.”

Rivera said, “You know something, you insulting punk?”

Referencing FNC weekend host Dan Bongino who has sparred with Rivera, Gutfeld said, “Hah, oh, am I your new Bongino?

Rivera said, “If you want that role.”

