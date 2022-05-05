Cotton: Dems ‘Looking for Any Harbor in the Storm’ Because They Know How Unpopular Their Agenda Is

Wednesday on Fox News Channel’s “The Ingraham Angle,” Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) weighed in on the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling and how it would motivate voters.

According to Cotton, Democrats are “looking for any harbor in the storm because they can see how unpopular Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda is.” He argued that pro-life activists would be “galvanized” after finally seeing the “fruits of their labor.”

“They’re looking for any harbor in the storm because they can see how unpopular Joe Biden and the Democratic agenda is,” Cotton declared. “You know, first, they’re saying that this is going to motivate so many of their far-left progressive voters. Well, what do they think it will do to millions and millions of devout pro-life activists who have toiled in the vineyards for years to protect innocent unborn children, to finally see the fruits of their labor? Our voters are going to be galvanized this fall if this opinion is, in fact, the final decision of the court.”

He later added, “So many families [are] struggling in the last week of the month to pay the mortgage, to make the car payment, to pay the bills, to put food on the table — much less to have any extra money left over to save a little bit or to take kids out to a movie or to go on a summer vacation. And again, that’s the main issue, but there are other issues as well, in addition to rising crime at the bordering chaos. And again, if this is the final decision of the court, I think the Democrats will not be able to conceal just how extreme they have become on the issue of abortion in recent years — far beyond where they were, or at least where they said they were, for the benefit of public opinion in the Clinton era that abortions should be safe, legal and rare.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent