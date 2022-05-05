Dem Sen. Warner Denounces Threats from ‘Outrageous Extremists’ on SCOTUS Justices

On Thursday, Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) pushed back against any possible threats of violence directed at Supreme Court justices in response to the leak of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling.

During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “America Reports,” Warner “completely” condemned the leaking of the draft opinion and said that people serving in public life should not feel verbal nor physical threats from “outrageous extremists.”

“[I] think anyone who is in public life, whether you are a Supreme Court justice under threat, whether you are some of the … senators who voted for the impeachment of Mr. Trump whose lives were put in threat, I think that kind of action is outrageous — either end of the political spectrum,” Warner told host John Roberts. “And we need to do all we can, and if there are more, you know, secret service or other security entities that need to protect our justices, amen. People should not serve in public life and feel that outrageous extremists on either end of the political agenda suddenly have license to physically, verbally attack public officials.”

“I completely condemn the leak, and whoever leaked it, you know, should be prosecuted,” he added.

