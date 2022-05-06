Ron Johnson: Biden’s Trying to Axe Title 42 While He Says Ongoing Pandemic Is Causing His Bad Numbers

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Evening Edit,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) reacted to Labor Secretary Marty Walsh blaming President Joe Biden’s poor poll numbers on the economy on the coronavirus pandemic by stating that the pandemic didn’t force Biden to implement the energy policies he’s enacted and that the Biden administration wants to revoke Title 42 while they also blame the pandemic for Biden’s numbers.

After playing Walsh’s statement, [relevant exchange begins around 4:20] host Elizabeth MacDonald said, “Okay, so the pandemic forced Biden to shut down the Keystone pipeline, forced Biden to undercut and defund and de-bank U.S. energy, the pandemic and Russia pushed him to do all of those dozens of executive orders, to collapse U.S. energy independence and collapse the borders?”

Johnson responded, “Yeah, exactly, open the borders, that had — the pandemic had nothing to do with that. Actually, the pandemic’s the only thing that’s allowed one restriction, Title 42, to remain in place, and they’re going to cancel that. Let’s face it, President Biden, in his inaugural address, promised I think eight times, that his number one goal is to heal and unify this nation. Look at what he just said last week, that half of the nation that didn’t vote for him are the most extreme group in American history. No, the Democrats are extreme. They continue to divide this nation. They need to be held accountable.”

