Maher: I Didn’t Know Until This Week That Many European Countries Have ‘Way More Restrictive’ Abortion Laws Than the U.S.

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher stated that until the news broke this week of the Supreme Court’s draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade, he didn’t know that many countries in Europe have abortion laws that are more restrictive than the current laws in the United States or laws that are being proposed in America.

Maher said, “I learned things this week, because this put it on the front page, that are pretty basic things that I did not know about abortion. Like in Europe, the modern countries of Europe, way more restrictive than we are or what they’re even proposing. If you are pro-choice, you would like it a lot less in Germany and Italy and France and Spain and Switzerland. … I learned most people who are pro-life are women, did not know that. Most abortions are from…mothers — people who have a kid. … I thought this was interesting, most abortions now, even when you go to a clinic, are done with the pill. And pills are easy to get in America, we know that. So, for the people who say we’re going back to 1973 — we’re not. That’s just factually inaccurate.”

