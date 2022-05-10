Graham: Democrat Answer to SCOTUS Is to Nationalize Law Allowing Late-Term Abortions

Monday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) criticized Democrats for their response to a leaked draft opinion written by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, hinting the high court was on the verge of overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Graham told FNC host Sean Hannity the response to the decision was to pass a national law codifying late-term abortions.

“Well, it doesn’t codify Roe,” he said. “What it would do is allow abortion to be had right up to the moment of birth. That’s not Roe v. Wade. Roe v. Wade says the state can regulate abortion after viability of the fetus is about 23 to 24 weeks. This goes well beyond Roe. So their answer to Roe v. Wade being potentially repealed is to nationalize a law that allows abortion right up to the moment of birth. That’s pretty extreme.”

“This will be a referendum on Joe Biden’s economic and national security policy,” Graham continued. ‘It won’t be a referendum on Roe v. Wade. The election in 2022 will be decided about, you can’t buy a baby formula. I bet of Americans believe that if you have a baby and you bring a baby in the world, you should be able to buy formula. Well, there’s a crisis when it comes to baby formula. You can’t fill up your gas tank. I spent $65 filling out my gas tank today, and it was three quarters, and that was just three quarters. The border is broken. This is going to be a referendum on Biden, not Roe v. Wade.”

“Three things should happen here: Joe Biden should look the camera in the eye and tell every protester, leave the judge’s home — home alone,” he added. “You’re committing a crime. It is illegal to go try to intimidate a judge who’s hearing the case at their home like it would be a juror. Joe Biden needs to say that. We all ask Trump to tell the protesters to leave the Capitol. President Biden, here’s what I want you to do. I want you to get on television and tell these people to leave the judges alone because they’re committing their crime. I’d like to see Pelosi and Schumer to follow on the same stead.”

