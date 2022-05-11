Dem Rep. Bush: Opposition to Abortion About Control Not Children — ‘We Don’t See Sperm Regulation’

Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) said Wednesday on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” that opposition to abortion was about controlling women, not helping children.

Bush said, “Opposition to abortion care has never been about a baby. It’s never been about children because if it was, we’d have better resources for when the child is actually born, but so it was never about that. It’s just about control. It’s about who our government sees as fully human in this country.”

She continued, “There’s a reason why we don’t see sperm regulation legislation. There’s a reason why we don’t see mandated vasectomies. You know, the very idea that we would take away men’s bodily autonomy is outrageous, like it’s unfathomable. But truthfully, sperm are busy. It’s busy. Who is regulated it? Who is saying something about it? I didn’t see the senator saying something about it, and somewhere that legislation? There will never be about that, especially if it’s up to them because they don’t see that as something that’s needed because it’s about control and it’s not about children you.

Bush added, “It is still hands off our bodies. If they don’t want to talk us regulating their sperm, don’t talk about what’s happening to our bodies. We shouldn’t be talking about, shouldn’t be trying to regulate their sperm just the same way they shouldn’t be trying to regulate our uteruses.”

