Dem Sen. Rosen on Protests Outside Homes of Justices: I ‘Agree with Peaceful Protests’

During an interview with ABC News on Tuesday, Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) responded to protests outside the homes of Supreme Court justices by stating that she understands “why people are angry, why they’re upset, and why they’re so passionate about this issue.” And “I agree with peaceful protests. Anything other than that is unacceptable.”

Host Linsey Davis asked, “Overnight, protesters gathered outside of the home of Justice Samuel Alito and the Senate voted unanimously to step up security around the Supreme Court justices. What message do you have for demonstrators who are gathering in front of the homes of justices at this point?”

Rosen responded, “Well, I’m glad you asked that. Because I do understand why people are angry, why they’re upset, and why they’re so passionate about this issue. But I just want to be clear, we do have a First Amendment right to peaceful protests. So, I agree with peaceful protests. Anything other than that is unacceptable. And so, I believe that women should be — women and men, whomever wants to go out there, organize, peacefully protest, say what they want to say, that’s okay. Violence is never an answer to any of this. And again, protect and expand our Democratic majority, that’s how we’re actually going to take care of some of this.”

