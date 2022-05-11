Scarborough: ‘Crazy’ Trump Supporters Are Criticizing Joe Biden Because ‘He’s Not Articulate’

On Wednesday, MSNBC “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough reacted to President Joe Biden’s speech about solving inflation the day before.

Many from GOP deemed Biden’s speech, in which he referred to Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) as being from Wisconsin, “confusing” since it offered no real solutions to solve the crisis created during his time in the Oval Office.

Scarborough slammed “Trumpers” for “criticizing Joe Biden because he’s not articulate.” He argued that the president was not and never has been “Shakespeare.”

“I love these Trumpers … that defended a guy that was proud of the fact that he could like spot a water buffalo, dog, cat, cow, woman, camera or whatever it was; that Donald Trump is still going around bragging that he doesn’t have dementia, according to this test, and the things that he has said, the rambling, he just is lost when he talks so often,” Scarborough outlined. “And the fact that Trumpers go after Joe Biden — unbelievable. Hey, Joe’s not Shakespeare, OK? Nobody ever said he was.”

“Joe wasn’t Shakespeare 40 years ago, right?” he added. “But, again, seriously, you’re a Trumper, and you’re criticizing Joe Biden because he’s not articulate? That’s kind of crazy. But, it got personal awful fast.”

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent