Maher: ‘Safe, Legal, and Rare’ Is ‘Not Where the Democrats Are Now’ on Abortion

On Friday’s broadcast of HBO’s “Real Time,” host Bill Maher argued that Democrats have moved away from their former position of “safe, legal, and rare” on abortion and argued that “No one should be pro-abortion.”

Maher began by stating that due to polarization on the issue there will be a division among states like before the Civil War and there will be some states “where you’re a free woman” and others “where it’s a Dred Scott situation.” And “a lot of these states, it’s going to be a race to the bottom to see who can get the harshest treatment or give out the harshest treatment.”

He added that there isn’t bipartisanship on the issue and “Democrats aren’t there either. The phrase in that era, Clinton era, his phrase, safe, legal, and rare. And I think that’s when Democrats were aligned with most Americans. I think that’s what most Americans want, safe, legal, and rare. That’s not where the Democrats are now. They don’t say that anymore. In fact, their own caucus on this in the House this week said, we don’t want to call it ‘choice’ anymore. Because something, something racism, [it’s] ‘decision’ now. They’re even talking about using ‘pro-abortion.’ No one should be pro-abortion.”

