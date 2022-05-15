Melania Trump Hits Media over ‘Biased’ Attacks — ‘It’s so Obvious’

Former first lady Melania Trump sat down with Fox News Channel at her home in Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL and looked back on her time in the White House.

In the interview, which aired on FNC’s “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Trump was asked about how she dealt with criticism from the media and the difference in treatment between her and members of the Biden administration, which Fox’s Pete Hegseth noted had already been featured on Vogue magazine.

The former first lady described the media as “biased” and said it was “obvious” they did not like former President Donald Trump or herself. She encouraged her critics in the media “to help their own community” or join her Foster the Future initiative.

“They are biased,” Trump replied. “And they have likes and dislikes. And it’s so obvious. And I think American people and everyone sees it. It was their decision, and I have much more important things to do, and I did in the White House than being on the cover of Vogue.”

“[P]eople I see always criticize me whatever I do, and I’m used to that,” she added. “I move forward, and I’m here to help the people, and that is the mission. And those people who criticize me, I would encourage them to help their own community or join to Foster the Future initiative.”

