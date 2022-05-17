Dem Rep. O’Halleran: When I Visited Border, Only ‘About Half’ of People Trying to Cross Border Were Being Caught

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) stated that when he visited the border earlier in the month, “they were capturing about or stopping about half of the amount of people” trying to enter the U.S., “and then the other ones were able to get through.” Which is “at lower levels even than we anticipate.”

O’Halleran said, “I’ve made it very evident that I’m very concerned. When I was down on the border last, about a-week-and-a-half ago or so, they were capturing about or stopping about half of the amount of people, and then the other ones were able to get through. That — and that’s at lower levels even than we anticipate.”

He continued, “They are not ready, I don’t think, processing for the immigration services, the NGOs, the whole coordinated process. And, at that time, a-week-and-a-half ago, FEMA, who is trying to coordinate all of this and bring it together was not — hadn’t been even to the Nogales area.”

O’Halleran added, “[W]hen I was a police officer in Chicago, we overprepared. We identified a threat or an issue or — whether it was a peaceful demonstration or whatever, and made sure we had the resources available to be able to address that situation. In my evaluation, I haven’t seen that yet.”

He concluded, “When I discussed the issues with people down there, I said, what about the processing? … And none of the answers came out as answers that you could say okay, we’re ready.”

