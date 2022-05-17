Donalds: Biden Doesn’t Want to Discuss CA Shooting Because He Can’t Use It Against GOP, Doesn’t Want to Upset Chinese Government

On Tuesday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “John Bachman Now,” Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) argued that “Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk about what happened to the church in California. Because he doesn’t want to inflame the Chinese government.” And that Biden has been reluctant to talk about the California church shooting and the Waukesha parade attack because those incidents couldn’t be used to attack Republicans.

Donalds stated, “Joe Biden doesn’t want to talk about what happened to the church in California. Because he doesn’t want to inflame the Chinese government. That’s why he doesn’t want to talk about it. It’s much easier to separate Americans. It’s much easier to try to say that, when a tragedy comes to our country, where black men and black women are killed, that somehow it’s Republicans’ fault. It’s easy to go out there and say that. Because we don’t operate the way that — conservatives don’t operate the way the Chinese Communist Party operates. So, Joe Biden will not have the courage to actually talk about what happened in California. He didn’t have the courage to go to Waukesha. When, yes, there was a black man that ran over young white kids at a Christmas parade. He didn’t have the courage to say anything then, but because politics suits it on his side of the aisle, here he comes going to Buffalo.”

