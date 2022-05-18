Afghanistan IG: We Left ‘Tons’ of Equipment in Afghanistan with ‘No Logistics’ for Afghans to Get Them

During a portion of an interview with the Fox News Channel aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “America Reports,” Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John Sopko discussed his report on the collapse of the country and said that the United States left the Afghan forces with large amounts of “weapons, bullets, and equipment” but without any “logistics to get that equipment” to the soldiers once contractors were removed from the country and the Afghan Air Force collapsed without the contractors.

Sopko stated, “We had left them — and as our study finds — with tons of weapons, bullets, and equipment. But no logistics to get that equipment, to get the food, to get the pay out to the soldiers. Because when we pulled the contractors out, their air force collapsed within a matter of weeks.”

He also stated that in Afghanistan, “you had a paranoid president who was more concerned about what he thought was going to be a coup than the actual battle in front of him, which was with the Taliban.” And “He started replacing a lot of competent, western-trained military commanders and replaced them with people who were loyal to him, even though they may have been incompetent.”

