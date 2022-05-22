Rick Scott: Biden ‘Slow to React’ — He’s Never Ahead of the Problems

Senator Rick Scott (R-FL) said on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that President Joe Biden was “slow to react” to the many problems facing the United States.

Partial transcript as follows:

BRENNAN: We turn now to Florida Senator Rick Scott. He’s the Republican tasked with winning the Senate majority for the GOP in this year’s midterm elections. And he joins us from Naples, Florida. Good morning to you, Senator.

SCOTT: Good morning, Margaret. I think those numbers are consistent with what we’ve seen, that inflation is still the number one issue in the country and the president is slow to react, whether it’s the border, whether it’s inflation, whether it’s gas prices, even Ukraine. I think the expectation is that whoever the president is gets ahead of the problems rather than behind the problem. So I think the election this fall is going to be about inflation. It’s going to be about the effectiveness of the Biden administration. And I think it bodes well for Republicans.

BRENNAN: Well, why do you think that? Because you just heard our poll, which shows Republicans don’t really have much of an advantage on that specific issue. 51% of those polled trust the GOP on inflation, 49% trust Democrats. How do you advise Republicans to change that?

SCOTT: Well, I think it’s important that, you know, we talk about what we’re going to do. And we- you know, we explain the problem that the Biden administration has, that they don’t react to, you know, record gas prices and open border, things like this. But also, we tell people what we’re going to do to bring down inflation. We’re going to balance the budget. We’re going to start watching the dollars very closely. We’re going to watch our spending. We are going to, you know, expect the Federal Reserve to reduce their balance sheet. So, I think we have to talk about the things that we’re going to do to make it better for people. But if you go and look at the races around the country, Biden’s numbers are really, really bad. And he’s- he is the face of the Democrat Party right now.