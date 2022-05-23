Brzezinski: White House Touting Delivery of 78,000 Pounds of Baby Formula ‘Not Something to Brag About’ — ‘Not Enough’

MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Mika Brzezinski on Monday reacted to the 78,000 pounds of baby formula that was delivered to Indiana from Europe in an effort to help with the nationwide shortage.

According to White House National Economic Council director Brian Deese, the supply was only 15% of the amount needed.

Brzezinski, noting the Biden administration was “bragging” about the delivery, said it “was not something to brag about” because it was “not enough.”

“As the president travels overseas, here in the United States, his administration is working on the baby formula shortage,” Brzezinski outlined. “Thousands of pounds of formula from Europe are now on the way to hospitals and health providers after a shipment arrived in Indiana yesterday. A military plane carried Nestle’s formula for babies with milk allergies. The USDA says it’s enough to feed 9,000 babies and 18,000 toddlers for one week. So, are they bragging about this? Because that’s not something to brag about. That’s bad news.”

“[T]hat is not enough,” she added. “That is not even close. We know that this plant was shut down, the one plant that really is the monopoly here in the United States, three months ago. And we’ve got enough for a week for 27,000 children, babies.”

