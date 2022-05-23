MSNBC’s Wallace: GOP ‘Broken Bad,’ ‘Corrupted by Tin Foil-Wearing Anti-Democratic Figures’

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said Monday on her show “Deadline” that the Republican Party has “broken bad” because it has been corrupted by people who believe in conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election.

Discussing reporting on several state lawmakers creating alternative slates of presidential electors in 2020, former Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) said, “Rusty bowers is the Senator in Nevada that stopped the law. The Republican leader of the Senate in Arizona that stopped the law that would have given the power to the state legislature. It was a Republican who stood up and said enough. Liz Cheney was amazing, too. We do need to recognize that there are some people in the Republican Party that are worried also. They know this has gone too far. How many of them deserve a profile in courage right now? Not enough. But I do think we do have to pay attention to the state legislative races.”

Wallace said, “I don’t disagree. I do think it’s overwhelming to people to say, ‘I have to pay attention to my school board vote. I have to pay attention to bond vote to make sure the school is funded. I have to pay attention to my governor’s race, and I have to vote in the midterm, and I have to vote in the presidential, and I have to worry about some joker in the state legislature in Arizona. Because the variable isn’t that these offices suddenly matter, the variable is that the Republican Party has broken bad and been corrupted by tin foil-wearing anti-democratic figures.”

