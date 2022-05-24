Clyburn: Biden Will Issue Executive Order on Policing Reform

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) declared Tuesday on MSNBC’s “José Díaz-Balart Reports” that to mark the upcoming anniversary of George Floyd’s death, President Joe Biden will issue an executive order aimed at policing practices.

Díaz-Balart said, “Congressman, tomorrow, as you know, will mark two years since George Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck. His death led to calls for police reform. But Bipartisan talks have fallen apart. Is there any hope of anything coming out of this soon?”

Clyburn said, “Yes. I think that the president is about to deal with some of this by executive order. We ought not pooh-pooh executive orders. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order. Then the Congress came along, and then the 13th Amendment of the Constitution came five, six years later. We integrated the Armed Services, or Harry Truman did with an executive order. Congress acted years later. That is the way we have leadership. Joe Biden is leading on this question. And he is going to do what is necessary to put in place an executive order dealing with these issues since Congress has refused to act. I don’t know what we would have gotten rid of slavery if Abraham Lincoln waited for Congress to act. Joe Biden is not going to wait on Congress. He is going to put forward an executive order.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN