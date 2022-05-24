Cruz: Biden’s ‘Celebrating’ High Gas Prices as an ‘Incredible Transition’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) criticized President Joe Biden for saying that “when it comes to the gas prices, we’re going through an incredible transition that is taking place that, God willing, when it’s over, we’ll be stronger and the world will be stronger and less reliant on fossil fuels when this is over” by saying that Biden is telling people they can’t drive what they want while he flies around at the taxpayers’ expense.

Cruz stated, “Joe Biden isn’t unhappy about that. He’s in Tokyo, celebrating, saying, it’s ‘an incredible transition.’ Yeah, incredible for you, you fly a damn 747 where the taxpayers pay for your jet fuel. What Joe Biden is saying is, if you, at home, if you drive a pickup truck, to hell with you, you can’t drive your pickup truck. If you have a Suburban, you’ve got to get rid of that. If you’ve got a minivan, you’ve got to get rid of that. We’re all getting Toyota Priuses, although, he’s going to pitch it as, we’re all getting Teslas, but apparently, someone’s going to give us 100 grand to get one. It is the most arrogant contempt for working men and women in this country, and that is the view of the hard left, let them eat cake. John Kerry, as he flies his private jet all over the globe, says, gosh, you’ve got to give up your pickup truck. Because I care so much about the environment and it’s just — it’s cruel and messed up, and I think the American people are really seeing it.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett