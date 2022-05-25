Katko: Biden Admin. ‘Wouldn’t Give’ Us Information on Terrorists at Border

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” House Homeland Security Committee Ranking Member Rep. John Katko (R-NY) reacted to news that a man linked to ISIS wanted to smuggle people across the U.S.-Mexico border to help him carry out a plan to assassinate former President George W. Bush by stating that, for about a year, Congress fought the Biden administration “tooth and nail to try and get information about the number of terrorists that were coming across the border on the terror watch list that had been seized. And they wouldn’t give it to us.”

Katko said, “This is precisely the concern that we’ve had with the open border policies of the Biden administration. For the first year or so — last year or so, we were fighting with them tooth and nail to try and get information about the number of terrorists that were coming across the border on the terror watch list that had been seized. And they wouldn’t give it to us. They finally gave it to us. And now we know that there was a plot to assassinate a former president and it was going to be carried out by smuggling people across the southern border. You overlay with that the fact that they had someone seized at the border, let him go, and then it took them two weeks after they realized they were on the terror watch list before they just arrested that person in Florida. So, for them to say that the southern border is not a national security issue is laughable. And this is deeply troubling.”

