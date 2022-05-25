Mitchell: ‘Nothing in the Constitution at All about Assault Weapons’ – TX Killer Had ‘What Appears to Be Something Like an Assault Weapon’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” host and NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell argued that “there’s nothing in the Constitution at all about assault weapons.” And that law enforcement in the school shooting in Uvalde, TX couldn’t stop a shooter who was armed “with what appears to be something like an assault weapon.”

After playing a clip of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) saying that armed law enforcement on school grounds is the most effective tool to keep students safe and that “inevitably, when there’s a murder of this kind, you see politicians try to politicize it. You see Democrats and a lot of folks in the media whose immediate solution is to try to restrict the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.”

Mitchell stated, “So, there’s nothing in the Constitution at all about assault weapons. And it’s not the media and Democrats, ‘politicizing’ it, if Ted Cruz is talking about arming teachers. Will arming teachers do any good? There were plenty of law enforcement people on that campus yesterday. They couldn’t stop a determined shooter with an assault — with what appears to be something like an assault weapon.”

