Adam Kinzinger: I’m Open to an Assault Weapons Ban Now

Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) said Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union” that he is now open to some sort of assault weapon ban following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX.

Anchor Dana Bash said, “Congressman, you do still oppose a ban on the kind of assault weapons that were used in this shooting. Can you explain why private citizens need weapons of war?”

Kinzinger said, “Look, I have opposed a ban, you know, fairly recently. I think I’m open to a ban now. It’s going to depend on what it looks like because there’s a lot of nuances on what constitutes certain things. But I’m getting to the point where I have to wonder maybe somebody to own one, maybe you need an extra license, maybe you need extra training. So the question is, is it a ban versus additional certification? I got to tell you 99.9% of people that own ARs, we all know, are not going to walk into a school and do this. But the problem is for those that support the 2nd Amendment like me. We have to be coming to the table with ways to mitigate 18-year-olds buying these guns and walking into schools. My side’s not doing that. My side’s not coming forward with reasonable ways to defend an amendment that we think is very important. So I’m looking at this going, fine, if people are going to put forward solutions about certifying maybe who can buy an assault weapon, I’m certainly open to that.”

