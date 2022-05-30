GOP Rep. Miller-Meeks: Schools Should Be Able to Use Billions in Unused COVID Money for Security

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends First,” Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-IA) argued that schools should be allowed to use the billions of dollars in COVID relief money that Congress has already allocated to schools but that haven’t yet been spent by the schools for security risk assessments and security measures such as only having one point of entry into schools.

Miller-Meeks stated, “[T]here is action that can be done. So, I think using the COVID monies that were appropriated last year, we can use that money, allow schools to use it for a security risk assessment, to have doors that only have a one-way entrance, all other doors are locked. So, you can exit if there’s an emergency, but you can only enter a school through one way. So, helping to prepare schools in order to really focus on the safety and security of their students in addition to their education. So, I think I’ve even heard Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-TX) mention this, and this is his district where Uvalde is located. Those are concrete actions that we can take right now and already have funds that are appropriated for that.”

