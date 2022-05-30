GOP Rep. Mullin Slams the Left for Politicizing Mass Shootings — ‘Absolutely Absurd and Ridiculous’

Monday on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) slammed Democrats for politicizing mass shootings in the wake of the shooting at a Texas elementary school that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

Mullin said it “aggravates” him that the left pushes to ban “assault weapons” rather than fix family breakdowns and address mental illness. He called using mass shootings for political gain “absolutely absurd and ridiculous.”

“It aggravates me when the left wants to politicize this over and over and over again,” Mullin outlined. “Every time they see a mass shooting, they want to politicize it and go after gun control, but yet they’re silent on what’s happening every day in LA and what’s happening every day in San Francisco and what’s happening every day in Chicago and what’s happening every day in Detroit. They don’t talk about that.”

He continued, “But any time there’s a mass shooting, especially in a red state, they just want to talk about gun control, and they want to talk about banning assault weapons, which they don’t even understand what they want. What they won’t do is actually let’s get to the root of the problem. What’s happening to the family breakdown? What’s happening to the mental illness? What’s happening to the ability to actually invest federal dollars? They want … the federal government to do something about it. What about us investing in federal dollars and making all of our schools a hard target rather than allowing them to be a soft target?”

“[F]or Kamala Harris and for President Biden to go out there and politicize this and take this tragedy and try to make it for a political gain for them is absolutely absurd and ridiculous, and it should never have place here,” Mullin added. “But that’s exactly where they’re going to go. They’re going to go past every other issue and go straight to gun control.”

