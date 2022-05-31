Hutchinson: Biden Says We Have to Address Supply Chain, ‘But He Disrupted it on Energy’

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) stated that President Joe Biden is correct that supply chain problems have to be addressed, but Biden messed up the supply chain for energy, and that’s part of the reason why gas prices have surged.

Hutchinson stated, [relevant remarks begin around 5:25] “I did read the op-ed by President Biden, and there’s a lot of finger-pointing. There is a lack of recognition of the challenge of his restrictions on our energy supply as being part of the problem. He talks about, really, more regulation, more taxes, and more spending being part of the solution. And that’s actually been part of the problem, a large part of it. He is right that we have to tackle the supply chain, but he disrupted it on energy. And that’s a reason there’s more that we’re paying at the pump.”

He continued, “We need to re-shore more manufacturing in the supply chain in the United States. … But the energy, we lost 600 jobs because the president canceled the Keystone Pipeline. 600 jobs, and that hurts us in terms of our energy production. So, we’ve got to be able to supply, not just our energy needs, but we also need to supply enough for our allies that depend upon us and want to depend upon us versus Russia.”

