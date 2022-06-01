MSNBC’s Belcher: If Midterm About Abortion, Guns Democrats Can Change History

MSNBC political analyst Cornell Belcher said Wednesday on “MSNBC Prime” that if Democrats make the 2022 midterms about abortion and gun legislation, they have a chance to keep their majorities in Congress, which is not usually the outcome of a president’s first midterm election.

Anchor Ayman Mohyeldin asked, “You saw in those Republican ads that we played there, jockeying through the primaries to seem more pro-gun than their opponents. Could that come back and hurt them in November, given the trauma in this country is going with right now after all of these mass shootings?”

Belcher said, “That is the $1 million question. It’s whether or not Democrats will make them pay a price for it.”

He continued, “A lot of these congressional races are going to hinge on what suburban women do. When you think about moms, those suburban moms, who are literally praying and hoping, no one shows up at their kids’ school with automatic weapons today, you have to think they are misaligned and, frankly, amoral to those moms who will decide this election.”

Belcher added, “If this election is about women’s right to choose what happens with their bodies, and our ability to pass common-sense gun reforms that help keep our kids safe, and helps to stop our streets from being a war zone, I think that Democrats have a chance to change history. They need to take that chance.”

