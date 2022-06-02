GOP Rep. Reschenthaler: We Should Harden Schools, But Dems Just Want to ‘Make Political Hay’

On Thursday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “Stinchfield Report,” Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-PA) argued that the focus for legislation to prevent school shootings should be on better funding for mental health and hardening schools the same way banks are hardened and in other ways, but “Democrats want to do nothing but make political hay out of this.”

Reschenthaler stated, “I think, at the end of the day, most reasonable legislators know that what Jerry Nadler rammed through the Judiciary Committee today will do absolutely nothing to stop these school shootings. What we need to do is we need to focus on mental illness. If you look at it, we do have a pandemic of mental health — a mental health crisis, rather, in this country. We need to make sure we get resources to those that have issues with mental health. Additionally, we need to seriously take a look at making our schools hard targets. We provide more protection at banks than we do at our schools. That’s why we should have programs for school resource officers, for example, and look at other ways to harden the schools. These are commonsense measures that we can do that actually solve the problem. The Democrats want to do nothing but make political hay out of this.”

