John Dean: 30% to 35% of U.S. Population ‘Is Very Hardcore, Authoritarian’

Former White House counsel John Dean, who was imprisoned for his role in the Watergate scandal, Thursday on CNN’s “The Lead,” estimated that “about 30% to 35% ” of the U.S. population was “very hardcore” and “authoritarian.”

When asked to compare Watergate to the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, Dean said, “Particularly with the forthcoming hearings for January 6, we really need to understand what was one event, what was the other event, and how they play off of each other. A president abusing power versus a president trying to stay in power. We’re going to see Nixon, in a sense, was nowhere close to Trump when you watch these two realities unfold in the coming weeks. ”

Anchor Jake Tapper said, “During Watergate, the system worked. Nixon’s abuse of power was stopped. He was told by Republicans that he needed to resign, that he wouldn’t necessarily survive an impeachment. Are you optimistic that abuse of power can still be stopped today? Do you have faith that the system is still working in this modern era with the conservative media network and this Republican Party?”

Dean said, “I wish I could tell you I have no concerns. I have great concerns. That’s why these hearings are so important. I think there is about 30% to 35% of the population that is very hardcore, authoritarian. They would like to see the government run a little differently. And I think they need to be visited versus the great majority of people who want our democracy to survive. I hope that threat comes to light in these hearings.”

