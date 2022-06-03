Jim Jordan on Inflation: ‘Part of Me Says This Is Intentional’ by Biden WH

Representative Jim Jordan (R-OH) on Friday blasted President Joe Biden and his administration for having created the record-high inflation and gas prices across the United States.

Jordan told Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Company” that he was not as surprised as Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was that inflation followed the “crazy” spending, paying people not to work and doing away with energy independence. He suggested it was “intentional” by the White House.

“As you know and your viewers know, inflation is the worst tax possible on American families,” Jordan lamented. “So, this is real. I think there are like eight states where it’s already over $5 a gallon. Ohio is on the way there, unfortunately. And we shouldn’t be surprised. I heard when Janet Yellen said she was surprised about how the inflation — I mean, come on, you spend like crazy, you pay people not to work, and you drive up the cost of energy, and somehow you are surprised we’ve got inflation. I don’t think she’s that stupid. So, part of me says this is intentional, and we started to kind of hear that from Joe Biden. Well, this is a transition period we’ve got to go through. No, it isn’t.”

“If we would do the right kind of energy policies like we had under President Trump, we wouldn’t have this ridiculous high price for a gallon of gasoline,” he concluded.

