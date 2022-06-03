Noem on Biden’s Call for Gun Control: ‘We Have to Start Having an Honest Conversation About What the Cause Is’

Thursday on Fox News Channel’s “Hannity,” South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) responded to President Joe Biden’s call for gun control during a prime-time address from the White House.

Noem argued that in his push for gun legislation, Biden was “providing all the wrong answers because he’s asking the wrong questions.” Pointing to issues at home and mental illness, the South Dakota governor said it was time “to start having an honest conversation about what the cause is.”

“Biden is providing all the wrong answers because he’s asking the wrong questions,” Noem protested. “We should be asking ourselves what happens when parents don’t parent their children? What happens when you have kids growing up in fatherless homes? What happens when you have kids that have mental instability issues and aren’t getting treatment and aren’t getting help right away, where there’s not accountability for making sure there’s an adult presence in their lives? So, that’s really the consistency that we see from case by case by case of these violent situations that we’ve been experiencing.”

She added, “[T]he tragedies have to stop, and we have to start having an honest conversation about what the cause is.”

